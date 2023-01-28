Search

Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Pakistan today to spearhead PML-N's elections campaign

Web Desk 10:12 AM | 28 Jan, 2023
Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Pakistan today to spearhead PML-N's elections campaign
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – The daughter of former premier and PML-N senior chief organiser Maryam Nawaz will arrive in her homeland, where she will kick off the party’s election campaign.

Maryam is set to land in her homeland three months after she left for Britain to meet her father Nawaz Sharif. She is expected to land at Lahore airport at around 3 pm today.

The mother of three would be taken from the Lahore airport to Jati Umrah in a political rally. Lately, premier Shehbaz Sharif directed party leader to give Maryam a warm welcome.

During her stay in London, she was appointed as senior vice president of the PML-N with a task to re-organise the party. Besides the political activities, the 49-year-old underwent throat surgery in Geneva.

Lately, the deposed premier who is living in self-imposed exile chaired a party meeting to discuss the emerging political situation in Punjab and KP after the dissolution of local legislatures.

Last year in October, the senior politician left for London after getting her passport from the court.

More to follow...

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Allah created Pakistan and He is responsible for its development, prosperity: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

10:46 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Pakistan rejects reports regarding Indian proposal for modification in Indus Water Treaty

10:24 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Pakistan condemns deadly Israeli raids on Palestinians

08:15 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

ECP announces schedule for elections on NA seats vacated by PTI lawmakers

03:27 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Power surge behind Pakistan blackout, says report

02:20 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Pakistan’s ace speedster Wahab Riaz named Punjab’s caretaker sports minister

11:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Pakistan today to spearhead PML-N's ...

10:12 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 28th January 2023

08:08 AM | 28 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.70
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.50 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.10 802.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Karachi PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Islamabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Peshawar PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Quetta PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Sialkot PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Attock PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Gujranwala PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Jehlum PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Multan PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Bahawalpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Gujrat PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Nawabshah PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Chakwal PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Hyderabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Nowshehra PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Sargodha PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Faisalabad PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220
Mirpur PKR 204,100 PKR 2,220

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: