Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Pakistan today to spearhead PML-N's elections campaign

ISLAMABAD – The daughter of former premier and PML-N senior chief organiser Maryam Nawaz will arrive in her homeland, where she will kick off the party’s election campaign.

Maryam is set to land in her homeland three months after she left for Britain to meet her father Nawaz Sharif. She is expected to land at Lahore airport at around 3 pm today.

The mother of three would be taken from the Lahore airport to Jati Umrah in a political rally. Lately, premier Shehbaz Sharif directed party leader to give Maryam a warm welcome.

During her stay in London, she was appointed as senior vice president of the PML-N with a task to re-organise the party. Besides the political activities, the 49-year-old underwent throat surgery in Geneva.

Lately, the deposed premier who is living in self-imposed exile chaired a party meeting to discuss the emerging political situation in Punjab and KP after the dissolution of local legislatures.

Last year in October, the senior politician left for London after getting her passport from the court.

More to follow...