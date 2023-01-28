Search

PML-N presents gold crown to Maryam Nawaz at Abu Dhabi Airport

Web Desk 05:42 PM | 28 Jan, 2023
Source: Instagram

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who has returned to Pakistan from London, received a warm welcome from League workers upon her arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

In addition, a League worker presented her with a gold crown. Maryam then left Abu Dhabi and was scheduled to arrive at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport today.

The mother of three will be taken from the Lahore airport to Jati Umrah for a political rally. Lately, premier Shehbaz Sharif directed the party leader to give Maryam a warm welcome.

During her time in London, Maryam was appointed as the Senior Vice President of PML-N and tasked with reorganizing the party.

She is returning to Pakistan after a three-month absence. She left for London on October 6 after getting her passport from the court to be with her father, Nawaz Sharif, and to undergo surgery.

Maryam and her father, Nawaz Sharif, left London for Geneva on January 4. She had throat surgery on January 6. It was expected that with her arrival, Nawaz Sharif would again dominate the party.

