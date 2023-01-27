Shan Masood hosts Walima reception in Karachi

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood hosted his Walima reception in Karachi on Friday.
Shan Masood tied the knot with his fiancé Nische Khan in Peshawar on January 21, but the Walima reception was held in Karachi. The left-handed batsman arrived at the reception with Nische, who is from Peshawar.
Prominent personalities of the city, including former cricketers, attended Shan Masood's Walima reception. Before the reception, a photo shoot of the couple was done at a villa.
Shan Masood was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait. He has played 27 Test matches, five ODIs and 19 T20Is. He was also part of the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264
|266
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs203,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,241 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,100
