Shan Masood hosts Walima reception in Karachi

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood hosted his Walima reception in Karachi on Friday.

Shan Masood tied the knot with his fiancé Nische Khan in Peshawar on January 21, but the Walima reception was held in Karachi. The left-handed batsman arrived at the reception with Nische, who is from Peshawar.

Prominent personalities of the city, including former cricketers, attended Shan Masood's Walima reception. Before the reception, a photo shoot of the couple was done at a villa.

Shan Masood was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait. He has played 27 Test matches, five ODIs and 19 T20Is. He was also part of the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Da Artist Wedding Photography® (@daartistphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Da Artist Wedding Photography® (@daartistphoto)