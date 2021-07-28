Babar Azam reveals Pakistan’s strategy ahead of first T20 clash with West Indies

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan men’s cricket team, said on Tuesday there was no pressure on him as captain of the team and that it was not affecting his individual performance.

Interacting with the Pakistani media via videoconference a day before the first of four T20I match series against West Indies, the Pakistani skipper said he knew very well what the duties of a captain were and he was taking that challenge.

The first T20I will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on July 28, 2021. The match will begin at 1900 PKT.

About the view that Pakistan has yet to finalise a playing eleven for the T20I World Cup despite the fact the mega event is around the corner, Babar said the current team had all the performers. He said that Pakistan would however try a different combination in the matches against West Indies like it did in England. He said that Pakistan would buck up and try the current middle order in the squad.

Answering a question about Pakistan’s strategy to deal with a hard-hitting West Indies, Babar said it would not be too much difficult for Pakistan to control the West Indies team. He said that Pakistan’s record against West Indies was quite good. He said this series against West Indies was an important one as Pakistan was preparing for the T20I World Cup. He said that Pakistan would try not to repeat the mistakes it made in the series against England. He said that Pakistan was also paying attention to fielding where it was lacking earlier.

Answering a reporter’s question, Babar said Sharjeel Khan was a top-order player. A decision has almost been made about him and hopefully he would be playing in the top order again, he dropped the hint. He said that Haris Rauf and Azam Khan would be given a chance. He said that Pakistan would try to give proper matches to spinners so that they get a chance to prepare for the World Cup.