Mehrooz Waseem hits back, accuses Usman Mukhtar of harassment

Digital artist Mehrooz Waseem has hit back at actor and filmmaker Usman Mukhtar, accusing him of harassment.

Earlier, Usman took to his official Instagram where he shared a series of pictures under the title My Story, saying that he was being harassed for more than a year now.

Although the 36-year-old refrained from naming the harasser, it was all revealed when Mehrooz took to social media and slammed Mukhtar. She shared a letter, which she wrote to the deputy director of the FIA’s cybercrime wing.

Meanwhile, Mukhtar wrote in his post that he had lodged a complaint with the federal investigators regarding harassment, but no action was taken even after a lapse of one and a half years.

“My mental health has suffered, my anxiety has been messing up with my health because of this person and my family and friends have been harassed,” he said.

Sharing his side of the story, the actor said, “I wanted to resolve this quietly, in order to not bring negative attention onto a woman, any woman, but I can’t remain silent in good conscience while my character is constantly being maligned.”

Narrating his ordeal, he mentioned that it all started with the music video of 2016 as, during the shoot and post-process, the duo locked horns due to creative differences and had a lot of arguments.

He cited a lack of creative freedom as the factor, which sparked the battle. The two ultimately agreed that the music video would be published, but the Sabaat actor would not be given credit as a director, which he says was OK since the video in question wasn’t something he could relate to as an artist.

He said that his fellow artist later started levelling allegations against him on social media, even messaging him for three years despite the fact that he “never responded”.

Mukhtar said it all came to the point that the case had to be taken to the FIA, which took another year before they were able to summon the accused. However, the artist did not back of despite the proceedings, he said.

Soon after allegations were levelled by the Janaan actor, the accused woman came forward and slammed the actor for grave allegations.

Mehrooz shared a letter written to the FIA along with voice notes on her Instagram. “Is this the professional gentleman?" the caption reads.

She added, “Here's Usman Mukhtar threatening me to take off a BTS photo I had on my Instagram that he never told me not to use. I used it because he never made the promotional material he promised he would.”

Furthermore, Mehrooz accused Usman of charging her a lot of money. After discussions, the actor decided to cut the amount and the two sides reached an agreement on this.

In a startling revelation, she mentioned “unprofessional behaviour” of Usman. “He started telling me about his girlfriend and his private life and what kind of women he liked,” she said.

Following another episode of #MeToo, pop sensation Ali Zafar lent support to actor Usman Mukhtar.

Taking to Twitter, the singer-turned-actor wrote, “Reminds me of the time I was threatened and blackmailed to back off from a deal with a big beverage company, replacing a colleague as a judge for a music show or I ‘will be destroyed’ before the release of my film. Expose them with facts and evidence via due process.”