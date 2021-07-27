Pakistan Army chief lauds ANF for controlling drug trafficking (VIDEO)
11:30 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Pakistan Army chief lauds ANF for controlling drug trafficking (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) headquarters, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

The top military commander was given a detailed operational brief regarding the genesis of ANF and its contributions to controlling drug trafficking in Pakistan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Interacting with the officers and staff, COAS Bajwa said that drug peddlers and those involved in its production are a threat to national security and relentless enemies of humanity.

“Drug money is being used for the promotion of terrorism and therefore, it is important that drug dealers are dealt with iron hands,” the Army chief was quoted by ISPR as saying.

The Army chief also lauded the efforts of ANF in controlling drug trafficking in Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival, COAS Bajwa was received by ANF Director-General (DG) Major General Muhammad Arif Malik.

