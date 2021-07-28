PAKvWI: Pakistan elect to bowl first against West Indies in first T20I
BARBADOS – Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against West Indies in the first T20 International to be played at Kensington Oval, Barbados today.
Toss news from Barbados 📰— ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2021
Pakistan opt to field first in the opening #WIvPAK T20I.
Who are you backing? pic.twitter.com/5tYRJy2YS6
19-year old seamer Mohammad Wasim Jr is all set to make his international debut in the match.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday announced a revised match schedule for the T20I series between their respective teams in the Caribbean.
Following the Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup, West Indies and Pakistan will then play two Betway Test matches at Sabina Park in Jamaica from August 12-16 and then from August 20-24.
This is the first Test Series for the West Indies in the new 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship.
SERIES SCHEDULE
T20I
July 28: 1st Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Kensington Oval – 10am local (9am Jamaica Time)
July 31: 2nd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)
August 1: 3rd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)
August 3: 4th Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)
Test
August 12-16: 1st Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10am Jamaica Time (11am Eastern Caribbean)
August 20-24: 2nd Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10am Jamaica Time (11am Eastern Caribbean)
