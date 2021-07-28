PAKvWI: Pakistan to take on West Indies in first T20I tonight

BARBADOS – Pakistan will face inform West Indies in the first T20 International tonight at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Left-handed batsman Sharjeel Khan is expected to be part of the playing XI tonight. During his virtual press talk Tuesday, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had signalled to make changes to make the combinations and stressed playing Sharjeel Khan in the top order.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday announced a revised match schedule for the T20I series between their respective teams in the Caribbean.

Following the Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup, West Indies and Pakistan will then play two Betway Test matches at Sabina Park in Jamaica from August 12-16 and then from August 20-24.

This is the first Test Series for the West Indies in the new 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship.

SERIES SCHEDULE

T20I

July 28: 1st Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Kensington Oval – 10am local (9am Jamaica Time)

July 31: 2nd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)

August 1: 3rd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)

August 3: 4th Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)

Test

August 12-16: 1st Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10am Jamaica Time (11am Eastern Caribbean)

August 20-24: 2nd Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10am Jamaica Time (11am Eastern Caribbean)