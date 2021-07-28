Polling underway for by-election in PP-38 Sialkot

SIALKOT – Polling for by-election in Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-38 is underway as Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and PML-N are locking horns in what is billed to be a neck-and-neck contest.

The polling will continue without any break to 5:00 pm to elect a representative of the constituency in the provincial legislature.

Reports in local media quoting sources said around 165 polling stations had been established for the polls while thirty polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and six sensitive.

Around eight candidates are contesting for the seat which fell vacant after the death of PML-N lawmaker Khush Akhtar Subhani. A tough contest is expected between PML-N candidate Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and PTI’s Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar.

In order to maintain the law and order situation in the constituency, 500 Punjab Rangers personnel have been deployed at the polling stations to ensure peaceful voting. Security forces visited the areas falling in the constituency a day before the election. Around 3,000 LEA personnel have also been deputed to perform the election duties.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room in the ECP Secretariat to receive polling day complaints.

Meanwhile, the Election of Pakistan has directed the local administration to appoint healthcare staff during the by-election in order to effectively implement COVID SOPs during the polling process.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also directed the presiding officers to send Form 45 pictures to the headquarters timely and keep the location of their cellphone on.