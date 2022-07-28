3rd National Junior Squash championship commences in Karachi
KARACHI – The 3rd Combaxx National Junior Squash Championship got underway today at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.
The championship will be conducted in different age group categories including boys U-13, U-15, U-19 and girls U-19. The event is being conducted by Pakistan Navy and sponsored by Combaxx Sports.
PN Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Manager thanked Pakistan Navy for playing its role in the promotion of squash in the country. “This is the seventh national squash event, being conducted by Pakistan Navy, which is keen to further develop the game in Pakistan. Not only squash, Navy is also playing its role in the promotion of other sports including hockey, shooting, golf, etc.”
