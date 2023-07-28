Search

Pakistan allows national hockey team to play in India

Web Desk 12:00 AM | 28 Jul, 2023
Source: PHF (Twitter)

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday issued the Pakistan hockey team a no-objection certificate (NOC), allowing them to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy in India.

In a statement, the PSB said the hockey team was given NOC after clearance from the relevant ministries and other authorities.

The event would be held from August 3-12 in Chennai, where Pakistan will start their campaign against Malaysia on August 3.

Pakistan will also play India, South Korea, Japan and China in the event. Pakistan had won the title in 2012 and 2013 whereas the trophy was shared by Pakistan and India in 2018.

South Korea are defending champions of the event, as they won the title in 2021 by beating Japan in the final.

Earlier on Thursday, PHF President Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar visited the team camp and wished the team all the best for the event in India.

He also gave daily allowance to the players and cash prize to the junior team, which finished second in the Junior Asia Cup.

