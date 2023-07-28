Pakistan allows national hockey team to play in India

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday issued the Pakistan hockey team a no-objection certificate (NOC), allowing them to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy in India.
In a statement, the PSB said the hockey team was given NOC after clearance from the relevant ministries and other authorities.
The event would be held from August 3-12 in Chennai, where Pakistan will start their campaign against Malaysia on August 3.
Pakistan will also play India, South Korea, Japan and China in the event. Pakistan had won the title in 2012 and 2013 whereas the trophy was shared by Pakistan and India in 2018.
South Korea are defending champions of the event, as they won the title in 2021 by beating Japan in the final.
Earlier on Thursday, PHF President Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar visited the team camp and wished the team all the best for the event in India.
He also gave daily allowance to the players and cash prize to the junior team, which finished second in the Junior Asia Cup.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.4
|294.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375
|378
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.7
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|777.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.01
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.19
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
