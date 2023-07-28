Russia is launching e-visa for this Asian country

NEW DELHI - Authorities in Russia are set to introduce electronic visas for citizens from India in a major indication of the strengthening of ties between the two countries.
The details confirm that the electronic visas will be launched from August 1 this year to allow Indian nationals to apply for their visa quickly and seamlessly.
The e-visa would permit entry into the Russian Federation on a guest, business, or tourist visit as well as to participate in events.
The time required to process a single-entry visa under the e-visa system will be limited to a maximum of four calendar days. The visa fee is also very economical and hovers around 40 USD, confirming that both countries are serious about facilitating travelers.
The e-Visa would be valid for 60 days and will permit Indians to stay in Russia for no more than 16 days which is enough time to explore the major landmarks of the country.
Experts say that the introduction of the e-visa system is a significant step forward in promoting tourism and making it easier for Indians to have an enriching travel experience.
Russia, which boasts enormous land, offers a myriad of fascinating destinations to explore. Travelers can start from Moscow where iconic landmarks like the Kremlin, Red Square, and St. Basil's Cathedral await them with their splendor.
Travelers can also traverse the enchanting Golden Ring cities, such as Suzdal, Sergiev Posad, and Yaroslavl, to experience the country's rich history and timeless charm and then can venture to the breathtaking Lake Baikal, the world's deepest freshwater lake, set amidst stunning Siberian landscapes.
If you are also planning to visit the country, you can embrace the beauty of the Trans-Siberian Railway, crossing vast terrains and connecting diverse cultures. In Kamchatka, one can witness awe-inspiring volcanoes, hot springs, and unique wildlife.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.4
|294.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375
|378
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.7
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|777.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.01
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.19
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,670
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.