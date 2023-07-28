Russia is launching e-visa for this Asian country

NEW DELHI - Authorities in Russia are set to introduce electronic visas for citizens from India in a major indication of the strengthening of ties between the two countries.

The details confirm that the electronic visas will be launched from August 1 this year to allow Indian nationals to apply for their visa quickly and seamlessly.

The e-visa would permit entry into the Russian Federation on a guest, business, or tourist visit as well as to participate in events.

The time required to process a single-entry visa under the e-visa system will be limited to a maximum of four calendar days. The visa fee is also very economical and hovers around 40 USD, confirming that both countries are serious about facilitating travelers.

The e-Visa would be valid for 60 days and will permit Indians to stay in Russia for no more than 16 days which is enough time to explore the major landmarks of the country.

Experts say that the introduction of the e-visa system is a significant step forward in promoting tourism and making it easier for Indians to have an enriching travel experience.

Russia, which boasts enormous land, offers a myriad of fascinating destinations to explore. Travelers can start from Moscow where iconic landmarks like the Kremlin, Red Square, and St. Basil's Cathedral await them with their splendor.

Travelers can also traverse the enchanting Golden Ring cities, such as Suzdal, Sergiev Posad, and Yaroslavl, to experience the country's rich history and timeless charm and then can venture to the breathtaking Lake Baikal, the world's deepest freshwater lake, set amidst stunning Siberian landscapes.

If you are also planning to visit the country, you can embrace the beauty of the Trans-Siberian Railway, crossing vast terrains and connecting diverse cultures. In Kamchatka, one can witness awe-inspiring volcanoes, hot springs, and unique wildlife.