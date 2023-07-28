Umrah pilgrims should carry these items, Saudi Arabia shares top tip ...

RIYADH - Authorities in Saudi Arabia have revealed the list of items that should be carried by the Umrah pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, while announcing the guidelines for Umrah pilgrims, also shared the items which will facilitate the pilgrims during their spiritual journey.

According to the guidelines, the pilgrims should always carry their identity card or passport which can help in identification and could be used especially in times of emergency.

As the kingdom braves severe weather, the pilgrims have also been advised to carry water bottles along so that they are not dehydrated.

Besides other items, it has also been advised to carry a small amount of money so that the pilgrims could buy any important item during their stay or travel within the kingdom.

Although the online maps available on every smartphone can also be handy, Saudi Arabia's government has advised to bring along maps of Makkah and Madinah.

Here is the list of ten items that the ministry has advised to carry while performing Umrah:

ID card/passport

Emergency contact card

Dua/supplication booklet

Socks

Phone charger

Comfortable shoes

Maps of Makkah and Madinah

Water bottle

Sterilizers and wipes

Small amounts of money

The Ministry has also urged pilgrims not to carry any unnecessary belongings in their bags so that they could move around in the country with ease and comfort.

Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair.

Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from Allah.

Last year, Saudi Arabia announced that visitors on a tourist or business visa would be permitted to perform Umrah.

The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world for having managed the whole process diligently. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.

As the Hajj days are over, thousands of pilgrims are landing back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun.