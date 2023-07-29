Virtual University Admission 2023 | Know the Fee Structure and How to Apply

The Virtual University is now offering admission to various undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates can submit their admission forms online before the closing date.

Eligible candidates can apply for BS, MS, MPhil, and PhD programmes in the evening and morning. Further details about the Virtual University Admissions 2023 are given below:

Virtual University Of Pakistan

The Virtual University is Pakistan’s first university based completely on modern information and communication technologies. It was established by the government as a public sector, not-for-profit institution to provide affordable world-class education to aspiring students all over the country.

Using free-to-air satellite television broadcasts and the Internet, the Virtual University allows students to follow its rigorous programs regardless of their physical locations. It thus aims at alleviating the lack of capacity in the existing universities while simultaneously tackling the acute shortage of qualified professors in the country. By identifying the top professors of the country, regardless of their institutional affiliations, and requesting them to develop and deliver hand-crafted courses, the Virtual University aims at providing the very best courses to not only its own students but also to students of all other universities in the country.

Virtual University Admission 2023 Last Date

The Virtual University of Pakistan offers admissions twice in an academic year: Spring Admissions in the month of February/March and Fall Admissions in the month of August/September every year. The last date to apply for Virtual University Fall Admissions 2023 is September 30, 2023.

Virtual University Admission 2023 Fee Structure

The fee is payable at the time of admission. The latest fee structure for all programmes is given below:

Virtual University BS Programs



Faculty of Arts

BS Mass Communication

BS Economics

BS English (Applied Linguistics)

BS Psychology **

BS Sociology

Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology

BS Computer Science

BS Information Technology

BS Software Engineering

Faculty of Management

BS Business Administration

Bachelor in Business & Information Technology (BBIT)

BS Commerce

BS Public Administration

Faculty of Science & Technology

BS (Bioinformatics)*

BS (Biotechnology)*

BS (Zoology)*

BS (Mathematics)

Virtual University Admission Fee

The Virtual University admission fee, which includes degree verification fee from the previous institution, is given below:

Virtual University Admission Criteria and Requirements

Applicants must score at least 45 percent in intermediate or similar exams to get admission in bachelor or BS(4-Year) degree programs.

For Masters (M.A and M.Sc), the aspirants must get at least second division or 45 percent marks in the annual system. For a semester-based system, students must have secured a minimum of 2.0 CGPA.

For M.Phil and MS, aspirants need to complete 16 years of education with minimum 2.5 CGPA out of 4.00 and also pass Virtual University entry test with a 50pc score.

For a doctorate, the candidate must have completed 18-year education, and must pass VU entry test with a minimum 70 percent score.

How to apply for Virtual University admission?

Candidates first need to get Virtual University admission form 2023 from campuses by paying Rs500 as a prospectus fee.

Apply online for admission by clicking https://www.vu.edu.pk/GeneralError.aspx?aspxerrorpath=/Apply/Default.aspx

Fill out the admission form by entering all information in the online application form.

After entering all the information, click the submit button to proceed. You will get a form number, which you need for later procedures.

Students need to download and take print of the admission form and Fee Voucher.

Make the fee payment in branches of HBL, UBL, or Bank Alfalah.

Submit the admission form along with paid fee voucher, attested copies of academic certificate, 3 passport-size color pictures, and ID card copy in near virtual campus. (You can also send it by post to the Registrar’s office at the VU Address M.A. Jinnah Campus, Defense road, off Raiwind Road Lahore)

When Virtual University classes start in 2023?

The commencement of Class Fall 2023 will be on October 16, 2023.

Is Virtual University degree valid for Government jobs?

The country's first ICT-based varsity programs are based on curricula developed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and VU students are eligible to apply for government jobs.

Virtual University Merit List 2023

First Merit List for Life Science Programs - 07 October

Second and Last merit list for Life Science Programs - 15 October

MS-CS First Merit List - 15 October

MS-CS Second, and Last Merit List - 19 October