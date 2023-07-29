Virtual University Admission 2023 | Know the Fee Structure and How to Apply

The Virtual University is now offering admission to various undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates can submit their admission forms online before the closing date.
Eligible candidates can apply for BS, MS, MPhil, and PhD programmes in the evening and morning. Further details about the Virtual University Admissions 2023 are given below:
The Virtual University is Pakistan’s first university based completely on modern information and communication technologies. It was established by the government as a public sector, not-for-profit institution to provide affordable world-class education to aspiring students all over the country.
Using free-to-air satellite television broadcasts and the Internet, the Virtual University allows students to follow its rigorous programs regardless of their physical locations. It thus aims at alleviating the lack of capacity in the existing universities while simultaneously tackling the acute shortage of qualified professors in the country. By identifying the top professors of the country, regardless of their institutional affiliations, and requesting them to develop and deliver hand-crafted courses, the Virtual University aims at providing the very best courses to not only its own students but also to students of all other universities in the country.
The Virtual University of Pakistan offers admissions twice in an academic year: Spring Admissions in the month of February/March and Fall Admissions in the month of August/September every year. The last date to apply for Virtual University Fall Admissions 2023 is September 30, 2023.
Virtual University Admission 2023 Fee Structure
The fee is payable at the time of admission. The latest fee structure for all programmes is given below:
Faculty of Arts
BS Mass Communication
BS Economics
BS English (Applied Linguistics)
BS Psychology **
BS Sociology
Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology
BS Computer Science
BS Information Technology
BS Software Engineering
Faculty of Management
BS Business Administration
Bachelor in Business & Information Technology (BBIT)
BS Commerce
BS Public Administration
Faculty of Science & Technology
BS (Bioinformatics)*
BS (Biotechnology)*
BS (Zoology)*
BS (Mathematics)
The Virtual University admission fee, which includes degree verification fee from the previous institution, is given below:
Virtual University Admission Criteria and Requirements
Applicants must score at least 45 percent in intermediate or similar exams to get admission in bachelor or BS(4-Year) degree programs.
For Masters (M.A and M.Sc), the aspirants must get at least second division or 45 percent marks in the annual system. For a semester-based system, students must have secured a minimum of 2.0 CGPA.
For M.Phil and MS, aspirants need to complete 16 years of education with minimum 2.5 CGPA out of 4.00 and also pass Virtual University entry test with a 50pc score.
For a doctorate, the candidate must have completed 18-year education, and must pass VU entry test with a minimum 70 percent score.
When Virtual University classes start in 2023?
The commencement of Class Fall 2023 will be on October 16, 2023.
Is Virtual University degree valid for Government jobs?
The country's first ICT-based varsity programs are based on curricula developed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and VU students are eligible to apply for government jobs.
Virtual University Merit List 2023
First Merit List for Life Science Programs - 07 October
Second and Last merit list for Life Science Programs - 15 October
MS-CS First Merit List - 15 October
MS-CS Second, and Last Merit List - 19 October
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 29, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|375.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.8
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.54
|774.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|323
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.13
|948.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.62
|756.60
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|333.43
|335.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
