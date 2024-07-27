Search

Pakistan

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari moves FIA against YouTuber Umar Adil

Web Desk
10:15 PM | 27 Jul, 2024
azma bokhari
Source: File photo

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has filed a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against YouTuber Umar Adil.

The complaint alleges that Adil, in his vlog, portrayed the Chief Minister of Punjab and several female anchors in a defamatory manner. The vlog in question is featured on Adil’s YouTube channel, “Ganda Aandaa,” where he serves as a co-host.

The provincial minister’s application calls for immediate action against the YouTuber, emphasizing the inappropriate and potentially damaging nature of his content. The FIA has acknowledged receipt of Ms. Bukhari’s complaint and is expected to initiate an investigation.

The Punjab Information Minister's move underscores the growing concerns over the misuse of digital platforms to spread defamatory and misleading content. The authorities aim to address such issues to maintain the integrity and respect of public figures and institutions.

Earlier, YouTuber and self-styled Dr. Umar Adil came under criticism for his recent comments on a YouTube podcast where he advised actress and TV host Ayesha Jahanzeb, who has allegedly been abused by her husband, to undergo sterilization. His remarks sparked significant controversy and criticism online.

In his podcast, Dr. Adil discussed various topics, including the kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar, Aishwarya Rai’s divorce, and marriage laws. However, it was his commentary on Ayesha Jahanzeb’s situation that drew widespread condemnation.

The YouTuber harshly criticized the TV host’s decisions regarding her marriage and children, questioning the appropriateness of having three children with a partner she described as unsuitable.

A short clip of his comments went viral on social media, where users accused him of being insensitive and called his advice extreme.

In the video, Dr. Adil raised concerns about Ms. Jahanzeb’s husband, describing him as an alcoholic and an unfit parent. He expressed fear that the anchorperson might have more children if she reconciles with her husband, and suggested sterilization as a solution.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:15 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari moves FIA against YouTuber ...

09:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Two Japanese climbers go missing while attempting to scale K2

08:46 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Punjab free bikes scheme: Govt increases number of motorcycles for ...

08:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

US senator seeks 'punishment' for Pakistan for 'threatening' India

07:39 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Woman fatally shot by brother-in-law in suspected honor killing

06:36 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Senator Siddiqui dares PTI chief to speak the truth 

Pakistan

08:49 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Akbar Bugti’s grandson among five killed in Karachi’s DHA

10:03 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Indian woman 'fakes identity' to meet husband in Pakistan

12:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan seeks court protection against army custody in May 9 cases

09:25 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from Aug 1, 2024?

10:41 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Fuel tanker capsizes in Karachi's Baloch Colony Bridge, causing ...

03:07 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan gets major relief from Lahore High Court

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Sania Mirza gives fans a sneak peek of her '24 hours in Switzerland'

Gold & Silver

06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 27 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.

British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.85  303.95
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.25  360.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.85  77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.85 205.85
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: