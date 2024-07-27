Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari moves FIA against YouTuber Umar Adil

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has filed a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against YouTuber Umar Adil.

The complaint alleges that Adil, in his vlog, portrayed the Chief Minister of Punjab and several female anchors in a defamatory manner. The vlog in question is featured on Adil’s YouTube channel, “Ganda Aandaa,” where he serves as a co-host.

The provincial minister’s application calls for immediate action against the YouTuber, emphasizing the inappropriate and potentially damaging nature of his content. The FIA has acknowledged receipt of Ms. Bukhari’s complaint and is expected to initiate an investigation.

The Punjab Information Minister's move underscores the growing concerns over the misuse of digital platforms to spread defamatory and misleading content. The authorities aim to address such issues to maintain the integrity and respect of public figures and institutions.

Earlier, YouTuber and self-styled Dr. Umar Adil came under criticism for his recent comments on a YouTube podcast where he advised actress and TV host Ayesha Jahanzeb, who has allegedly been abused by her husband, to undergo sterilization. His remarks sparked significant controversy and criticism online.

In his podcast, Dr. Adil discussed various topics, including the kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar, Aishwarya Rai’s divorce, and marriage laws. However, it was his commentary on Ayesha Jahanzeb’s situation that drew widespread condemnation.

The YouTuber harshly criticized the TV host’s decisions regarding her marriage and children, questioning the appropriateness of having three children with a partner she described as unsuitable.

A short clip of his comments went viral on social media, where users accused him of being insensitive and called his advice extreme.

In the video, Dr. Adil raised concerns about Ms. Jahanzeb’s husband, describing him as an alcoholic and an unfit parent. He expressed fear that the anchorperson might have more children if she reconciles with her husband, and suggested sterilization as a solution.