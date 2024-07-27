Search

Sania Mirza gives fans a sneak peek of her '24 hours in Switzerland'

11:25 PM | 27 Jul, 2024
Sania Mirza in Switzerland
Source: Instagram

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza recently shared stunning glimpses of her short trip to Switzerland on Instagram, delighting fans and admirers with a sneak peek into her life.

Mirza posted a series of photographs documenting her activities during her one-day visit to the European country. She captioned the post: “24 hours in Switzerland.”

The first three pictures show the tennis star in a chic all-black outfit with a statement pearl necklace and her hair tied up in a ponytail.

In the fourth picture, Sania is seen looking straight into the camera lens.

The fifth picture captures her holding a cup of beverage, with the exquisite scenic view from the balcony of her hotel room in the background.

The following images feature a well-served breakfast with a beautiful view, and the last picture shows Sania holding a glass of juice on her flight back, concluding her short trip picture dump.

The 37-year-old tennis star has a large fan following who loves keeping up with glimpses of her daily life. She often wins the hearts of her fans and admirers with adorable social media posts.

Earlier, Sania shared a look at what lies in her phone’s camera roll following her star-studded appearance at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The tennis player is renowned for her witty interviews and impressive skill set, earning her popularity across the globe.

