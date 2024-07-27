Sania Mirza gives fans a sneak peek of her '24 hours in Switzerland'

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza recently shared stunning glimpses of her short trip to Switzerland on Instagram, delighting fans and admirers with a sneak peek into her life.
Mirza posted a series of photographs documenting her activities during her one-day visit to the European country. She captioned the post: “24 hours in Switzerland.”
The first three pictures show the tennis star in a chic all-black outfit with a statement pearl necklace and her hair tied up in a ponytail.
In the fourth picture, Sania is seen looking straight into the camera lens.
The fifth picture captures her holding a cup of beverage, with the exquisite scenic view from the balcony of her hotel room in the background.
The following images feature a well-served breakfast with a beautiful view, and the last picture shows Sania holding a glass of juice on her flight back, concluding her short trip picture dump.
The 37-year-old tennis star has a large fan following who loves keeping up with glimpses of her daily life. She often wins the hearts of her fans and admirers with adorable social media posts.
Earlier, Sania shared a look at what lies in her phone’s camera roll following her star-studded appearance at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
The tennis player is renowned for her witty interviews and impressive skill set, earning her popularity across the globe.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
