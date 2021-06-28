Hareem Shah ties the knot with Pakistan People’s Party leader

KARACHI – Pakistani social media sensation Hareem Shah has tied the knot with a lawmaker of Pakistan People’s Party leader, she confirmed to a private news channel on Monday (today).

The report of Geo News stated that the controversial star confirmed the news of getting hitched but she didn’t reveal the name of her husband. The husband of the 29-year-old is said to be a lawmaker of the Pakistan People’s Party - the third-largest party in the National Assembly.

The TikTok star, who acquired a fan club of over five million on her social media platform, has promised to be revealing more information soon.

The news comes a day after she sparked rumors of her engagement with a photo of her hands showing off a diamond ring, with the caption reading, ‘Alhamdulilah.’

Fans of Pakistani internet sensation suspected that she is probably in a relationship and wearing her engagement ring but she deleted the post soon after throwing a major hint.

Shah has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines as her peculiar actions hit a nerve amongst the masses. She has remained a controversial figure in the South Asian country following her scandals with different popular people. Shah also took social media by storm after she shared a video of her slapping a controversial religious figure.

The social media sensation rose to fame after she amassed over five million followers on Tik Tok. Last year, she was among the key voices objecting to the short-lived ban on Tik Tok by the Pakistani government.