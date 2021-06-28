Lahore police arrest vendor for selling vegetables lower than market rate
Web Desk
02:25 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Lahore police arrest vendor for selling vegetables lower than market rate
LAHORE – In an unusual incident in the Punjab capital, law enforcers arrested a shopkeeper for not selling vegetables at the prices fixed by the price control authority.

Reports cited that the man, named Waqas, was detained on June 15 on a magistrate’s order however he was later released on bail the next day. A case was lodged under the Price Control Act 1977 and Food Stuff Act 1958.

The First Information Report against the vendor stated that tomatoes at his shop were being sold at Rs 25 per kg while the market price was almost double [Rs 50 kg]. Other than the tomatoes, he was selling the eggplant for Rs 52 per kg - lower than the fixed price of Rs 60 kg.

The difference in the price of onion was around 7 PKR per kg while the lady’s finger was being sold for Rs 73 instead of the market price set at Rs 95 per kg.

Soon after the news broke on mainstream media, netizens were quick enough to roast officials, some expressed their shock about the magistrate’s decision while other questions lawmakers to respond in this matter.

Meanwhile, PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, called the incident 'absurd'. 

