PM Imran to pay day-long visit to Naran Kaghan today
Web Desk
11:21 AM | 28 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Kaghan Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a day-long visit today.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the premier will be briefed about the steps being taken to promote the tourism sector in Pakistan. Khan will also inaugurate various tourism-related projects during the brief visit.

PM will be accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mehmood Khan and KP Governor Shah Farman. He will also hold meetings with local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, eminent personalities, and high officials in Naran.

The premier will also plant a sapling as part of a tree campaign and will also attend a trout farming ceremony at Kunhar River where he will also address the Tiger Force in Naran.

Earlier, Imran Khan called for exploiting immense tourism potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PM assured the provincial government of all-out support to promote tourism and conserve forest to cope with environmental challenges in KP.

