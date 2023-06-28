FIA launches money laundering probe against Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation against singing legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over alleged involvement in money laundering and smuggling.

The investigation agency has received nine-year record of assets declared by the Zaroori Tha singer with the tax authorities.

Reports said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provided recorded regarding Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s assets declared by him for the period of 2014-2022.

The copies of tax returns and assets declarations were also sent to FIA for investigation against the celebrated singer.