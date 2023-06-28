Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha responds to death rumors

TikTok star identified as Ayesha died due to drugs overdose and the matter remained in news for some days, with social media users confused the deceased with Mera Dil Yay Pukare Aaja famed TikToker Ayesha Mano.

As investigators continued to probe deaths after a rave party, it was reported that the prime suspect of the case escaped to London.

In recent times, reports of Ayesha's death appeared in Google and social sites trends, while some reports claim that it was social media sensation Ayesha who died due to drugs overdose.

The reports prompted response from Ayesha herself as she clears the air on death hoax. In a social media post, she debunked her death rumours, and shared screenshot of the news which read that she passed away due to 'drug overdose'.

Sharing two cents on misleading reports about her death, Ayesha said such false information is not only 'irresponsible' but also shows 'lack of respect’.