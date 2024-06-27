Search

Asim Iftikhar appointed CEO of UAE Based Reportage Properties

05:47 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
Asim Iftikhar appointed CEO of UAE Based Reportage Properties

 LAHORE - Reportage Empire Properties on Thursday announced its entry into Pakistan's real estate market under the leadership of the newly appointed CEO, Mr. Asim Iftikhar. With over 15 years of experience in the real estate and FMCG sectors, Mr. Asim brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role.

As a seasoned entrepreneur, he co-founded Overseas Marketing Group Inc. and held important roles in industry-leading companies such as Zameen.com, Imarat Group, and Rafi Group. Throughout his career, Mr. Iftikhar has demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation, meticulous planning, and client satisfaction.

Mr Iftikhar’s extensive background in sales, marketing, and business development, combined with his experience as a speaker and subject matter expert at NUST Professional Development Centre, positions him perfectly to lead Reportage Empire Properties in introducing new international standards to Pakistan's real estate market. His visionary leadership aims to transform the sector by forming strategic partnerships and driving innovation. The Managing Partner, Faisal Iftikhar, is very excited to bring Reportage Properties to Pakistan through this strategic joint venture,” said Mr Iftikhar. “Our focus will be on delivering projects that adhere to global best practices, thereby addressing the trust deficit in the local market and contributing to the country’s economic growth.”

Reportage Properties is a prominent private developer in the United Arab Emirates, with projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Egypt. The company is focused on delivering innovative, modern, and affordable housing solutions that provide excellent value to investors and comfortable homes to buyers. Reportage Properties is dedicated to timely delivery and creating homes with exceptional living standards.

REP, a subsidiary of Reportage International and a joint venture between Reportage Properties UAE and Empire Properties Pakistan, aims to transform Pakistan's real estate industry by delivering finished projects with exceptional value and innovative design. The company's expansion plans include opening offices in major cities across Pakistan and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to stimulate the economy and generate employment opportunities.

The company will offer Pakistani buyers the opportunity to invest in properties within Pakistan and the UAE, ensuring access to international standards and high-quality living. Under the leadership of Mr. Asim Iftikhar, the company is committed to setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector, leveraging global expertise to enhance project execution and ensure client satisfaction.

