Maryam Nawaz undergoes Covid-19 test after having virus symptoms

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sunday underwent Covid-19 test after having fever and sore throat.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the development that daughter of PML-N supremo is having fever and strep throat. She has also been tested for the novel virus, Aurangzeb added.

مریم نواز شریف کی طبیعت ناساز ہے مریم نوازشریف نے آئندہ چار روز کے لئے سیاسی سرگرمیاں منسوخ کردیں مریم نوازشریف کو تیز بخار اور گلے میں شدید درد ہے مریم نوازشریف کا کورونا کا ٹیسٹ بھی کرایا گیا ہے ترجمان پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن مریم اورنگزیب — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 28, 2021

On Saturday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman also canceled his political activities after having Covid like symptoms.

Maulana is unwell and suffering from fever for a couple of days while he has tested negative for Covid-19, JUI spokesperson told media. Adding that, Fazl is present at his residence in D.I Khan as doctors advised him to rest.

The development takes place when Pakistan is experiencing a spike in the Covid-19 cases as the third wave intensifies. Pakistan on Sunday reported over 4,000 new cases over the past 24 hours as the positivity ratio in the country soared to 10.4 percent.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days after he got the first dose of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine.