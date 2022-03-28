FM Qureshi set to embark on visit to China, Russia tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will embark on an official visit to China and Russia from tomorrow.
The foreign minister on late Monday confirmed to ARY News that he will first hold meetings with his Chinese counterpart and other dignitaries before leaving for an important visit to Moscow.
Qureshi’s visit is believed to be crucial in light of the current political crisis in the country and the Russia's war with Ukraine, while Sino-Pak officials will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation.
Experts say the foreign countries may help ease the political crisis as Imran Khan, faces a unified opposition coalition and a vote of no confidence in parliament. The current situation will also affect the country's democracy as political instability undermines public confidence.
In his historic speech from Parade Ground, Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the opposition's no-trust move is part of a ‘foreign-funded conspiracy’ hatched against PTI government over his refusal to have Pakistan's foreign policy be influenced from Western bloc.
