Kangana revelas why Priyanka fell apart with Karan and how he banned her from Bollywood

After establishing herself as a versatile actress in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra tried her luck in Hollywood and became a household name, thanks to her impeccable acting and singing skills.

Even though the 40-year-old diva has an illustrious career in the Indian entertainment industry and numerous accolades to her name, she had to go through highs and lows during her B-Town days allegedly due to politics and Bollywood bullies, or so believes Chopra's Fashion co-star Kangana Ranaut. Ranaut is one of the fewest celebrities in B-Town who call a spade a spade and often end up in controversies.

The Gangster famed actress went ballistic on B-Town biggies after Chopra made some jaw-dropping confessions and revealed the reason why she moved to Hollywood. The Barfi star made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Podcast, ‘Armchair Expert’, and revealed that she was being sidelined and not being offered desired work. The In My City singer added that she had "beef with people" that created many obstacles for her.

Luckily, Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits called Chopra and asked if she would be interested in a music career in the United States, and the rest is history. Chopra then made her international music debut with the likes of Pitbull, Will.i.am, and even met JayZ!. However, her music journey wasn't as fun as she thought, and landed herself as a pivotal part of the series Quantico.

Following PeeCee's claims, the Raaz: The Mystery Continues actress lambasted Indian filmmaker Karan Johar for "ganging up" on Chopra and making her feel like an outsider. Ranaut claimed that Chopra had her fallout with Johar due to her friendship with actor Shah Rukh Khan.

According to Pinkvilla, the Krrish actress suggested that she was "tired of playing games" and could not take it anymore. Earlier during The Ranveer Show, Chopra said, “I was not getting enough work and was being jeopardized in my career. People from the industry did not want to cast me because I was doing well in my career.”

Taking to social media platforms, the Queen actress accused Johar in a series of tweets suggesting how he "banned her" and wouldn't let other filmmakers work with Chopra. Ranaut even went on to call Johar "obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic" for ruining the film industry's culture and becoming a flagbearer of nepotism.

Ranaut tweeted, "This is what Priyanka Chopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry, a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her (1/2)"

The Tanu Weds Manu star also stated, "This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders."

Continuing her criticism, Ranaut added, "Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaude their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed1/2"

"Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India," suggested the Fashion diva.

"To be true, and they succumb to what all undeserving, immature, entitled people succumb to in such a situation ( jealousy)They “ GANG UP” bully and harass even kill those who they see as gifted, Amadeus is a film about this, my most favourite film," she added.

On the work front, Ranaut will next be seen in Tejas, Emergency and Chandramukhi 2.

Chopra, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series Citadel on 28th April 2023. Back in Bollywood, Piggy Chops will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara.