Pakistan considers curtailing powers of top judge amid election crisis

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to make legislation for reforms in judiciary aiming at clipping the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan.

Reports said the top judge’s discretionary power of taking a suo motu notice would be revoked and it would be given to the full court. The government is also considering amendment in a process for forming a bench of the apex court.

An immediate meeting of the federal cabinet would also be called to get approval for the amendments before presenting them in the National Assembly.

The development comes after Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the National Assembly to make legislation to curtail powers enjoyed by the chief justice of Pakistan.

The made the call while speaking in the National Assembly a day after Supreme Court’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail raised objections over “one man show” powers of the top judge in their detailed judgments in the suo motu case related to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The premier said, “History wouldn’t forgive us if legislation was not made”.

It all comes as the top court is hearing a petition filed by the PTI over delay in elections in Punjab. The Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its order, put off the polls till October 8 citing security and financial constraints.