Viral

Karachi cop goes viral for reciting soulful Naat (video)

Web Desk
12:00 AM | 28 Mar, 2024
Karachi cop goes viral for reciting soulful Naat (video)

In a video that has now gone viral, a uniformed policeman emerges from the iconic yellow-stone Frere Hall building in Karachi, Pakistan's bustling commercial center. 

However, the soundtrack accompanying the scene is not the usual sounds of gunshots or sirens, and the officer is not depicted chasing criminals through the city's streets. 

Instead, the video captures the policeman reciting a naat.

Since its release just before the start of Ramadan, the hymns of 33-year-old Qaiser Zaman Abbasi have unexpectedly propelled him to fame in Karachi, reported Arab News.

Abbasi joined the Sindh provincial police in 2017 and has primarily served at the Artillery Maidan police station in downtown Saddar, where he is tasked with combatting crime in Karachi's bustling alleys and handling various types of protests.

His journey as a naat khawan began after a well-received performance at a Sindh Police event in 2021. 
“I recited the naat ‘Aye Sabz Gumbad Walay.’ This naat is very famous and after reciting it in my own style, people appreciated it greatly,” Abbasi recounted. "That motivated me to record another na’at in my voice."

Abbasi released the video a week before Ramadan, which quickly gained traction online. Despite his newfound fame, Abbasi remains committed to his duty as a policeman. 

“I always strive to prioritize my duty because that's fulfilling an obligation, which is very crucial," he emphasized. "After that, the time available at home is utilized for rehearsing and reciting."

"Obviously, when dealing with criminals, a different behavior and attitude are needed," he noted. 

"But when it comes to reciting naats, then the way of conducting oneself must become softer because you are praising the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), so your heart needs to be soft, this is what I think."

Looking ahead, Abbasi hopes to continue sharing his naats with the public, viewing it as a great honor to receive love and affection from people.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

