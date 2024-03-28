Karachi cop goes viral for reciting soulful Naat (video)

In a video that has now gone viral, a uniformed policeman emerges from the iconic yellow-stone Frere Hall building in Karachi, Pakistan's bustling commercial center.
However, the soundtrack accompanying the scene is not the usual sounds of gunshots or sirens, and the officer is not depicted chasing criminals through the city's streets.
Instead, the video captures the policeman reciting a naat.
Since its release just before the start of Ramadan, the hymns of 33-year-old Qaiser Zaman Abbasi have unexpectedly propelled him to fame in Karachi, reported Arab News.
Abbasi joined the Sindh provincial police in 2017 and has primarily served at the Artillery Maidan police station in downtown Saddar, where he is tasked with combatting crime in Karachi's bustling alleys and handling various types of protests.
His journey as a naat khawan began after a well-received performance at a Sindh Police event in 2021.
“I recited the naat ‘Aye Sabz Gumbad Walay.’ This naat is very famous and after reciting it in my own style, people appreciated it greatly,” Abbasi recounted. "That motivated me to record another na’at in my voice."
Abbasi released the video a week before Ramadan, which quickly gained traction online. Despite his newfound fame, Abbasi remains committed to his duty as a policeman.
“I always strive to prioritize my duty because that's fulfilling an obligation, which is very crucial," he emphasized. "After that, the time available at home is utilized for rehearsing and reciting."
"Obviously, when dealing with criminals, a different behavior and attitude are needed," he noted.
"But when it comes to reciting naats, then the way of conducting oneself must become softer because you are praising the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), so your heart needs to be soft, this is what I think."
Looking ahead, Abbasi hopes to continue sharing his naats with the public, viewing it as a great honor to receive love and affection from people.
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
