COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss polio, COVID-19 in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI — Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates had a telephone conversation on Thursday to discuss Pakistan's commitment for comprehensive polio eradication and COVID-19.

The COAS said that it was a national cause and national effort. He said that we will only call it a success when no child is affected by Polio anymore in Pakistan. He said credit goes to the grass roots workers including mobile polio teams, Law Enforcement Agencies and health representatives.

Mr Gates conveyed his special appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through involvement of community leaders and influencers.

The top military commander appreciated untiring efforts of Bill Gates and his foundation towards the noble cause of Polio eradication at global level and assured him of continued support.