Pakistan praises UNHRC for seeking probe into rights violations in Palestine
Web Desk
02:03 AM | 28 May, 2021
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday praised the UN Human Rights Council for adopting a resolution moved by Pakistan to ensure respect for the international human rights laws, set up an inquiry commission to investigate human rights abuses in Occupied Palestine, including East Jerusalem and Israel. 

He wrote, “Welcome @UN_HRC  adoption of  resolution tabled by Pakistan calling for ‘Ensuring respect for int’l humanitarian law & int’l human rights law’, establishing ongoing commission of inquiry to investigate Human Rights abuses in Occupied Palestine including East Jerusalem & Israel.” 

Qureshi also wrote, “Today as @UN_PGA spoke of Flag of Pakistan pivotal role in building int’l pressure for #Palestine, I acknowledge our diplomats & untiring efforts of Amb Munir Akram & @PakistanUN_NY  & Amb Khalil Hashmi & @PakUN_Geneva, leaving no stone unturned in their diplomacy for just cause of #Palestine.”

Frustrated at the passage of the resolution, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the decision of the UN Human Rights Council. He wrote, "Today's shameful decision is yet another example of the UN Human Rights Council's blatant anti-Israel obsession.

“Once again, an immoral automatic majority at the Council whitewashes a genocidal terrorist organization that deliberately targets Israeli civilians while turning Gaza's civilians into human shields.

“This while depicting as the "guilty party" a democracy acting legitimately to protect its citizens from thousands of indiscriminate rocket attacks. This travesty makes a mockery of international law and encourages terrorists worldwide.” 

