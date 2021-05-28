Pakistani actress Jia Ali ties knot with Hong Kong based businessman

Former Pakistani model and film actress Jia Ali has tied the knot with Hong Kong-based Pakistani businessman Imran Idrees.

Jia got married at an intimate ceremony at Lahore’s famous Badshahi Mosque in the presence of close relatives and friends. Her husband Imran Idrees is a businessman as well as a cricket coach. Before marrying Imran, Jia had a long friendship with him.

Imran is a professional cricket coach and he has coached many teams of the world, including the Hong Kong national cricket team.

On the other hand, Imran is closely associated with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and played a key role in mobilising the PTI in East Asian Pacific countries.