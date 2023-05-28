1st Customer of Casarte Pakistan

Ever since the international premium home appliance brand Casarte launched in Pakistan, its high-end image has made a significant impact on the local community. The brand experience centre, located at Packages Mall in Lahore has become a popular attraction for users. Mr Sohail Butt, who resides in Bahria Town Lahore, has become the first customer of Casarte in Pakistan, adding a new "nationality" to the Casarte global customer group.

On May 16, 2023, Casarte service engineers provided "Seven Star Service" to Mr Sohail Butt. After initial communication and free on-site water and electricity testing, a pair of Casarte washing machines and dryers were officially installed at Mr Sohail Butt's home. He expressed his excitement, stating, "The aesthetic design and functionality of Casarte products deeply attracted me. But what surprised me, even more, was the team's ability to deliver the products to my doorstep so quickly, complete with flowers and a red carpet, creating an unforgettable experience. I am deeply touched by Casarte, which is truly an international super-premium brand”.

Customers are the cornerstone of any brand and the Casarte team focuses on user needs to ensure the best brand experience. The ceremonial gesture of the red carpet with fresh flowers shows how Casarte values every user of the brand.

Casarte made its debut as a premium brand in Pakistan in 2023 with leading technology, cutting-edge aesthetic design and intelligent and convenient connectivity functions. It provides users with smart life solutions. With a global supply chain system and exquisite installation services that establish industry standards, Casarte offers new options for high-end healthy living to its users.