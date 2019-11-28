Samsung, LUMS sign MoU to accelerate social start-ups in Pakistan

LAHORE - Samsung Electronics Pakistan and LUMS have joined hands to support and empower social start-ups contributing towards achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through this collaboration, Samsung and LUMS aim to accelerate start-ups delivering on their full entrepreneurial potential and create a positive impact.

The official MoU signing ceremony for the collaboration took place at the National Incubation Centre Lahore (NICL). The MoU was signed by Mr. Roy Chang, Managing Director Samsung Electronics Pakistan, and Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Vice Chancellor LUMS.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chang said, “Everything we design and create at Samsung, anticipates human behaviour and solves a problem, clearly. At every touch-point, consumers feel that an experience is built around them, not the other way round. Samsung is determined in its quest for innovation that inspires meaningful human progress and that’s the culture we want to promote through this initiative to contribute towards a more innovation driven economy and solving key local challenges identified by the United Nations.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ahmad said, “For a company like Samsung to choose LUMS to collaborate with is a great privilege and we are very grateful for this. Entrepreneurship is a way of thinking and that thinking is fueled by fusion across disciplines. The agenda we have for the next five years is to fuse together other disciplines with science and engineering and we call that a no-borders agenda, and partnership with industry is critical to make this successful. We can’t solve any of Pakistan’s challenges or problems if we don’t work together.”