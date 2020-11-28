Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary
Web Desk
12:02 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary
Share

LAHORE – More than 600 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in Pakistan on Friday to attend celebrations of 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

The main ceremony of the event will be held in Punjab’s city Nankana Sahib, the birth place of the first of 10 Sikh Gurus, on November 30. 

A group comprising 602 pilgrims reached Pakistan via Wagah border on 10-day visit. The pilgrims will also visit other gurdwaras in the province.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary (Shrines) Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (PSGPC) President Satwant Singh and General Secretary Ameer Singh, and others greeted the Sikh yatrees at Wagah.

ETPB officials said strict security measures have been taken for the visiting Sikh pilgrims. He added that all yatrees were checked by health officials at the border for any coronavirus symptoms while their negative COVID-19 report were also reviewed. 

Every year, over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan for the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. This year limited pilgrims have been allowed due to coronavirus pandemic.

More From This Category
Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Guru Nanak’s ...
12:02 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
Cancel rallies for public's sake, PM urges PDM as ...
11:36 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Bilawal attends Bakhtawar's engagement through ...
10:45 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Bakhtawar drops first picture with fiancé ...
09:59 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Jibran Nasir shares how his Whatsapp got hacked
09:46 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Exclusive Pics: Bakhtawar is ENGAGED
09:18 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilawal attends Bakhtawar's engagement through video link
10:45 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr