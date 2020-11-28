TV actress Maryam Nafees tests positive for coronavirus
KARACHI – Pakistani actress Maryam Nafees has tested positive for coronavirus, she informed his fans and followers on Instagram.
Posting a picture on Instagram, she said Greetings from isolation. Unfortunately, I’ve added to the COVID count by testing positive. She has been showing harsh symptoms and requested people to pray for her.
26-year-old actress advised fans to take care of themselves and the people around them. “Wear your mask and take all the precautionary measures. This too shall pass, InshaAllah!” she added.
Pakistan is facing a second wave of the covid-19 pandemic and it is now in full swing across the country. Pakistan on Saturday (today) has reported 45 deaths and 3,045 new cases in the last 24.
