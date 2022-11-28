Katrina Kaif joins viral ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaray Aaja’ dance trend
Share
MUMBAI – A Pakistani Tik Tok girl has became a social media sensation overnight after her video of dancing to a the remix of an Indian song at a wedding broke the internet.
Aspiring actress Ayesha, nikcknamed as Mano, danced her heart out to Lata Mangeshkar's “Mera Dil Ye Pukara Aaja” at her friend’s wedding earlier this month.
As the video clip was shared on social media, it was widely appreciated as several celebrities and Tiktokers are recreating it. And, now Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has joined the viral trend.
View this post on Instagram
The Tiger Zinda Hai star looks stunning in the revealing grey-colored saree, as she dances to the beat of the evergreen song.
Viral dance girl’s new video sets internet on ... 05:32 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
TikTok is the platform these days in Pakistan and globally for all those who think they have talent in any field of ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- K-Electric announces winners of the first 7/11+ Innovation Challenge07:33 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
-
- Viral video: Father-daughter dance wins over internet06:43 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
-
-
-
- Shahveer Jafry shares PDA-filled moments with wife Ayesha05:17 PM | 28 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022