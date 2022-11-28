Katrina Kaif joins viral ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaray Aaja’ dance trend

MUMBAI – A Pakistani Tik Tok girl has became a social media sensation overnight after her video of dancing to a the remix of an Indian song at a wedding broke the internet.

Aspiring actress Ayesha, nikcknamed as Mano, danced her heart out to Lata Mangeshkar's “Mera Dil Ye Pukara Aaja” at her friend’s wedding earlier this month.

As the video clip was shared on social media, it was widely appreciated as several celebrities and Tiktokers are recreating it. And, now Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has joined the viral trend.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star looks stunning in the revealing grey-colored saree, as she dances to the beat of the evergreen song.