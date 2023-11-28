Adiala Jail authorities refuse to produce Imran Khan before court citing security concerns

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was set to make his first public appearance since being arrested some three months back, but jail authorities failed to produce PTI leader citing threats.

Special court started hearing of cipher case where PTI chief and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were summoned in person. However, Adiala jail officials instead sent a letter to the court, saying Khan cannot be brought to court due to security concerns.

Previously, intel reports called for for special security arrangements at the Judicial Complex as there was a chance of a large number of PTI workers and lawyers.

In contrast, Adiala Jail’s superintendent apprised court that Khan and Qureshi politicians could not be produced in court as there were serious threats to PTI leaders.

More to follow...