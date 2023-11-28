Gaza truce extended by two days; UN chief calls for sustained ceasefire

Hours before the four-day truce in Gaza expired, a humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas was extended by two days, according to mediator Qatar.

“The State of Qatar announces that, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip,” Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Majed al-Ansari said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Hamas confirmed the development.

UN chief pushes for full ceasefire in Gaza

As the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is getting worse by the day, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has pushed for a full humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas instead of a temporary truce.

“The dialogue that led to the agreement must continue, resulting in a full humanitarian ceasefire, for the benefit of the people of Gaza, Israel and the wider region,” Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The United Nations will continue to support these efforts in every possible way,” he said. Guterres again called for the hostages held by Hamas to be released immediately and unconditionally, Dujarric said.