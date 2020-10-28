PM Imran arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit today
09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today (Wednesday).
According to media details, the premier, during the visit, will hold important meetings, high officials and other noted personalities
He will also preside over a number of sessions at Chief Minister Secretariat.
The Prime Minister will also hold key meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar,.during which he will receive briefing on key issues.
The premier will also address Insaaf Doctors Forum at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.
