Katrina Kaif denies wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal

Amidst the buzzing news of wedding bells, Bollywood leading lady Katrina Kaif has finally stepped forward and addressed the marriage rumours.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star has reportedly denied the reports that claim her and Vicky Kaushal's December wedding.

Speaking to BollwyoodLife, the 38-year-old star said she isn’t getting married. When asked about the reason for the rumours of her marriage, she replied “That’s a question i have for the last 15 years.”

However, Indian media outlets have claimed that the rumoured beaus are getting married in December in Rajasthan. According to the outlets, they have already finalised their wedding clothes and Kaif is “planning” to wear an outfit by designer Sabyasachi.

Earlier this month reporters asked the Raazi actor about his supposed engagement to Kaif which he denied. “The news was circulated by your friends," he told the reporters. "I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega [the time will come].”

On the work front, Kaif is currently busy with promotions for Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to release on November 5.

Moreover, Kaushal starred in the recently released Sardar Udham, which is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.