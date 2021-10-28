T20 World Cup – Australia win toss, elect to field first against Sri Lanka
Share
DUBAI - Australia have won the toss and decided to field first against Sri Lanka in 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup being played at Dubai International Stadium today (Thursday).
Toss news from Dubai 📰— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2021
Australia have won the toss and will field first.
Who are you backing in this one? #T20WorldCup | #AUSvSL | https://t.co/dkIIjDEJLc pic.twitter.com/ayhN0OuFIr
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
T20 World Cup: South Africa’s Quinton de Kock ... 04:00 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
DUBAI – South African player Quinton de Dock, who made himself unavailable from the crucial match after officials ...
- T20 World Cup – Australia win toss, elect to field first against ...06:55 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- No French ambassador in Islamabad presently: FO06:46 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
-
- Maryam Nawaz turns 4805:58 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
-
-
- Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan's latest BTS video goes viral05:00 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Momina Mustehsan leaves everyone awestruck with her melodious voice05:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021