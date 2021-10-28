T20 World Cup – Australia win toss, elect to field first against Sri Lanka

06:55 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup – Australia win toss, elect to field first against Sri Lanka
DUBAI - Australia have won the toss and decided to field first against Sri Lanka in 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup being played at Dubai International Stadium today (Thursday). 

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

