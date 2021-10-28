T20 World Cup – Sri Lanka set 155-run target for Australia

DUBAI - Sri Lanka have set a target of 155 runs for Australia in the 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup being played at Dubai International Stadium today (Thursday).

Perera Kusal and Asalanka remained top scores as both made 35 runs each. With his 33-run inning, Rajapaksa helped team to set a reasonable target for the rival team.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Toss news from Dubai 📰



Australia have won the toss and will field first.



Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood