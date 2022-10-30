Glamorous pictures of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter leave netizens in awe
Revered classical Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter Maheen is following in the footsteps of her beloved father and making a name for herself, not in singing but in the glamour world, owing to her impeccable makeup skills.
The daughter of one of the legends of the Pakistani music industry recently confessed to her fans that she is Khan's daughter, leaving netizens in awe.
Since then, the young makeup artist's aesthetically pleasing pictures from her lavish and exotic trips have spread like wildfire on the internet.
Maheen's makeup artistry and social media influence have helped her soar higher than her peers. The MUA's Instagram handle showcases her stunning looks. Maheen's sartorial choices also became a statement.
The Khan family was recently vacationing in Italy, roaming around the exquisite cities of Florence and Milan, according to Maheen's latest social media posts.
For those unversed, Khan is primarily a Qawwali and classical singer who lent vocals to a number of songs, OSTs, and singles including Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Ibn-e-Hawwa, Ye Ishq Samajh Na Aae, Berukhi, Baddua and Dil-e-Momin to name a few.
