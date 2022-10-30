Glamorous pictures of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter leave netizens in awe
Web Desk
09:49 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Glamorous pictures of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter leave netizens in awe
Share

Revered classical Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's daughter Maheen is following in the footsteps of her beloved father and making a name for herself, not in singing but in the glamour world, owing to her impeccable makeup skills.

The daughter of one of the legends of the Pakistani music industry recently confessed to her fans that she is Khan's daughter, leaving netizens in awe.

Since then, the young makeup artist's aesthetically pleasing pictures from her lavish and exotic trips have spread like wildfire on the internet.    

Maheen's makeup artistry and social media influence have helped her soar higher than her peers. The MUA's Instagram handle showcases her stunning looks. Maheen's sartorial choices also became a statement.  

The Khan family was recently vacationing in Italy, roaming around the exquisite cities of Florence and Milan, according to Maheen's latest social media posts.  

For those unversed, Khan is primarily a Qawwali and classical singer who lent vocals to a number of songs, OSTs, and singles including Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Ibn-e-Hawwa, Ye Ishq Samajh Na Aae, Berukhi, Baddua and Dil-e-Momin to name a few. 

Rahet Fateh Ali Khan's son to carry the legacy of ... 08:33 PM | 1 Sep, 2022

Revered Pakistani singer and qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hails from a generation of legendary singers. ...

More From This Category
New video shows Ayesha Omar walking over 'most ...
08:59 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Karan Johar watches "The Legend of Maula Jatt" in ...
04:27 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Tiktoker Areeka Haq leaves fans stunned with ...
12:18 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Merub Ali arranges surprise birthday party for ...
11:44 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
For the first time, Iman Ali opens up about ...
07:12 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Feroze Khan launches his Youtube channel
04:53 PM | 29 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New video shows Ayesha Omar walking over 'most dangerous' bridge in northern Pakistan
08:59 PM | 30 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr