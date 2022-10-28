PTI all set to kickstart long march today 

LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to kickstart its long march from the provincial capital today (Friday).

On the eve of long march, PTI Chairman Imran Khan called upon people to join his “Haqeeqi Azadi March” taking off from Liberty Chowk at 11am.

In a video message, Khan said, “The purpose of the long march is not any political gains or to topple the government but to make sure that our future is not decided by foreign players.”

He said the long march would also look to ensure the provision of justice to every citizen of the country.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan's important message to the entire nation regarding Haqeeqi Azadi March.#WeTrustImranKhan#آرہا_ہے_پاکستانpic.twitter.com/7aBUOhpj1m — PTI DG Khan (@PTIDGKOFFICIAL) October 27, 2022

PTI will kickstart its long march towards Islamabad from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk. Khan will reach Islamabad on November 4 after commuting through Muridke, Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sialkot, Sambaryal, Wazirabad, Gujarat, Lala Musa, Kharian, Jhelum, Gujar Khan, and Rawalpindi.

Talking to a private TV channel on Thursday, Imran Khan said that Khan said that his party would not enter Islamabad’s Red Zone during the protest, adding that the march will remain peaceful.