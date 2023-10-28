  

PHANTOM V series launched in Pakistan, price, availability and pre-booking 

01:03 AM | 28 Oct, 2023
LAHORE - TECNO Mobile Pakistan's premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, has recently launched two luxurious additions to its product lineup: the PHANTOM V Fold 5G and the PHANTOM V Flip 5G.

The grand unveiling took place at Lahore Fort on Friday where the event drew notable attendees, distributors, and renowned figures from the technology and fashion industries.

The event commenced with a captivating musical performance by Abdul Hannan followed by an in-depth overview of both phones. The highlight of the launch was the thrilling drone show, marking the first for a mobile launch event in Pakistan. The evening concluded with a delightful dinner.

The price of the PHANTOM V Fold 5G is 329,999, while the PHANTOM V Flip 5G is priced at 199,999. The series blends top-of-the-line features, technology, and innovative designs to provide a phone experience that is not just high-end but also practical and user-friendly. From powerful processors that ensure seamless performance to excellent camera systems that capture life's moments with precision, the Phantom V series is fittingly designed for its tech-savvy consumers.

TECNO has a well-established track record of being at the forefront of technological innovation. The company's commitment to staying ahead of the curve is further exemplified by its tagline, "Stop at nothing" which shows its dedication to providing a smartphone experience that aligns with the ever-evolving trends and demands of the market.

The series is now available for pre-booking at Alfa Mall and Daraz, and you can secure your order until November 7th, with prices starting at just PKR 39,999. Don't miss out on this extraordinary experience – place your order now!

