What happened to Malaika Arora's leg?

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora caused a wave of concern among social media users after a video of the star made rounds on the internet, leaving everyone in stress.

Considered to be one of the most influential stars to grace the constellation of B-Town, and an acclaimed fashion connoisseur, Arora is unmatched for her style, physique, and charisma.

The item girl famed for her electric performance in Munni Badnaam stirred concern when netizens saw a huge bruise on her leg, in a recent interaction with paparazzi.

Arora, who stepped out in a black crop top and shorts, was papped when the camera's captured the bruise on her right hamstring. As apparent in the video, the actress repeatedly tried to hide her wound from the paparazzi.

Indian media outlets claimed that the diva suffered this injury due to a slip and fall accident.

Arora, who recently turned 48, has a knack for turning heads with her lean physique and toned body — serving major fitness goals.

Apart from her fitness and fashion choices, Arora is also the internet's obsession for her adorable relationship with actor, Arjun Kapoor, who recently shared a sweet message for his darling, writing, “Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us. You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos,” with a picture of the couple embracing each other as they dance.