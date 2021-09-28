Baby’s head removed from body as Pakistani woman gives birth at home in Saudi Arabia

The head of a child was removed from his body during a complicated delivery at home in the Saudi city of Makkah.

According to a report in the Arab media, the situation became quite complicated during delivery of a baby by a Pakistani woman at her home in the Makkah City. The report says the woman was later admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

The report says that family members of the woman brought the head and body of the child separately to the hospital.

The hospital administration reported the incident to the police.

The report also says the woman was discharged from the hospital after her condition improved. However, body of the newborn was deposited in the hospital’s mortuary for a postmortem examination.