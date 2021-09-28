Dr Zakir Naik takes to Facebook in search of wife for son

KUALA LUMPUR — Islamic scholar and preacher Dr Zakir Naik made waves on social media over the weekend as he took to Facebook in search of a wife for his son, Fariq Naik.

In a post on his official page, Zakir shared Fariq's lengthy resumè which stated his place of residence as Putrajaya.

"I am looking for a wife for my son Fariq, a virtuous Muslim girl of good character, such that my son and his wife can be a source of guidance and strength for each other.

"If you are the father or relative of a girl you think is eligible, and who agrees to look into this, I would humbly request you to respond to this post with the required information," Zakir said in the post.

Shared over the weekend, the post has since garnered over 5,000 shares.

There is a WhatsApp number attached in his post for interested parties to send a "detailed biodata/CV of the girl". Zakir also asked those interested to send in a "list of qualities she is looking for in a husband".

Fariq, 27, is described in his biodata as having wheatish complexion, is 170cm tall and has strong Islamic inclination, of good character, humble, kind and compassionate.

Among the "necessary qualities" listed for the girl is that she is willing to settle in Malaysia.