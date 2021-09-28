Inzamam-ul-Haq hospitalised in Lahore
Share
Former Pakistan captain is in hospital where underwent a successful angioplasty on Monday evening after suffering from a heart condition in Lahore, according to reports available Monday night.
Reports say Inzamam was stable but under observation. He had been complaining of chest pains lately.
However, there is yet no statement issued by the 51-year-old or his family.
Late on Monday night, Twitter was flooded with prayers for the healthy recovery of Inzamam-ul-Haq, also known as Inzi. He was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in one-day internationals, and the third-highest run scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket.
After scoring 11701 runs in 375 ODI matches, and 8829 runs in 119 matches, Inzamam retired from the international cricket in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019.
He has also worked with Afghanistan team as their head coach.
- Inzamam discharged from hospital after heart procedure12:35 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
-
- Britain puts army on standby as fuel supply crisis deepens amid panic ...11:37 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Security forces kill 10 terrorists including four commanders in ...10:49 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Taliban warn US, others against ‘encroaching on Afghan airspace’10:26 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- American superstar R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial04:59 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
-
- Famous YouTubers Shomaila and Hassam part ways04:09 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021