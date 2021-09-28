Inzamam-ul-Haq in hospital after heart attack
Web Desk
01:20 AM | 28 Sep, 2021
Inzamam-ul-Haq in hospital after heart attack
Share

Former Pakistan captain is in hospital where underwent a successful angioplasty on Monday evening after suffering a heart attack in Lahore, according to reports available Monday night.

Reports say Inzamam was stable but under observation. He had been complaining of chest pains lately.

However, there is yet no statement issued by the 51-year-old or his family.

Late on Monday night, Twitter was flooded with prayers for the healthy recovery of Inzamam-ul-Haq, also known as Inzi. He was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in one-day internationals, and the third-highest run scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket.

After scoring 11701 runs in 375 ODI matches, and 8829 runs in 119 matches, Inzamam retired from the international cricket in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019.

He has also worked with Afghanistan team as their head coach.

More From This Category
National T20 Cup: Hassan Ali in, Mohammad Hafeez ...
10:09 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
PCB offers new incentives for PSL franchises ...
09:28 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Pakistan arrests India-backed bookies for betting ...
07:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
England all-rounder Moeen Ali retires from Test ...
03:00 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
National T20 Cup, Match 8: Central Punjab beat ...
12:14 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
National T20 Cup, Match 7: Banglazai hits maiden ...
04:40 PM | 26 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris video goes viral
06:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr