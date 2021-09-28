Inzamam-ul-Haq in hospital after heart attack
Former Pakistan captain is in hospital where underwent a successful angioplasty on Monday evening after suffering a heart attack in Lahore, according to reports available Monday night.
Reports say Inzamam was stable but under observation. He had been complaining of chest pains lately.
However, there is yet no statement issued by the 51-year-old or his family.
Late on Monday night, Twitter was flooded with prayers for the healthy recovery of Inzamam-ul-Haq, also known as Inzi. He was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in one-day internationals, and the third-highest run scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket.
After scoring 11701 runs in 375 ODI matches, and 8829 runs in 119 matches, Inzamam retired from the international cricket in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019.
He has also worked with Afghanistan team as their head coach.
