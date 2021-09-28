Inzimam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack: reports

Pakistan' legendary cricketer Inzamam ul Haq suffered a heart attack and had to undergo an emergency angioplasty procedure, according to report available on social media.

However, there is yet no official statement issued by the 51-year-old or his family.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, also known as Inzi, is a Pakistani professional cricket coach and former Pakistan cricketer. He was the leading run scorer for Pakistan in one-day internationals, and the third-highest run scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket.

This is a developing story.